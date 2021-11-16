Pune: Deccan College seeks govt’s permission to fill over 50 vacant faculty positions

The Deccan College Post Graduate and Research Institute has urged the Maharashtra government to look into filling the vacant faculty positions in the institution.

Without enough teachers, the colleges and universities are forced to hire either temporary faculty on a year-long contract or appoint visiting faculty who are paid on an hourly basis.

“The teaching staff has shrunk considerably. Currently, we have only 24 teachers whereas there are unfilled faculty vacancies anywhere between 55 to 60. All these are government-sanctioned positions but we have not got the government’s permission to fill up these vacancies,” Prof Pramod Pandey, Vice-Chancellor, told The Indian Express.

Deccan College, which entered its 201st year in October this year, has three departments: Linguistics, Ancient Indian History, Culture and Archaeology, and Sanskrit and Lexicography. In addition to the doctoral studies and Master’s in Arts courses offered in archaeology, linguistics and Sanskrit, and Lexicography, the university also offers a number of short-term courses in foreign languages, Maratha history. It is one of the leading institutes that has led and carried out excavations at the Harappan sites located across Haryana and Gujarat.

For several decades now, the only Indian university to offer a combination of Lexicography and Sanskrit studies has been involved in developing an Encyclopedic Dictionary of Sanskrit on Historical Principles. But sadly, this project has 26 vacant positions, the highest number among the departments at the university.

Besides, there are 16 vacant faculty positions in the department of Archaeology and another 8 positions in the Department of Linguistics, the university officials said.

When asked how the teaching was being carried out with such minimal teachers, the vice-chancellor shared that faculty and subject experts from IIT-Bombay, Centre for Development of Advanced Computing, Pune, have been chipping-in with teaching as required.

The university has also been operating without a full-time registrar for some time now. “Presently, there is an Assistant Registrar. But to run an institute like Deccan College, we need to fill up the sanctioned position of a full-time Registrar, and the government is considering the same,” added Pandey.

The only hope, which the Deccan College administration is now pinning on, is the query on vacancies sent by the Directorate of Higher Education, Government of Maharashtra.

“Recently, the Directorate of Higher Education sought information on the vacancies at the university and the same has been submitted. We are yet to learn anything further in this matter. We are hoping that the Government of Maharashtra will look into this and help us fill up the vacant positions,” Pandey said.