Pune: Deadline to install panic button & tracking system in vehicles extended

Although it has been over a year since installation of panic button and vehicle tracking systems inside passenger vehicles was made mandatory, the government has failed to set up the support infrastructure at police stations to respond to a panic call.

The state government has now extended the deadline for fitting the two systems in passenger vehicles — taxis, buses and school buses — bought between January 2018 and January 2019 until December 2020. The rules do not apply for vehicles bought before January 2018.

In January 2019, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had made it mandatory for every new passenger vehicle that comes to a Regional Transport Office (RTO) for registration to be fitted with a panic button and vehicle tracking system. Vehicles registered a year prior (starting from January 2018) to the notification were given a six-month window to install the two systems.

The aim of the move was to send a direct notification to government authorities or police in case of an emergency.

For the system to become functional, it is important for local government authorities to put in place ‘command and control’ centres to monitor and track vehicles upon receiving distress signals. The system was to be put in place by the state government. However, there has been little progress on that front and so the state transport department has now extended the deadline.

State Transport Commissioner Shekhar Channe has issued a notification, extending the deadline until the end of 2020. He has cited the same reason — failure to raise the back-end infrastructure to make the system functional — for extending the deadline.

“The state government has been given power to extend the deadline for implementing the TVS systems and panic buttons for vehicles brought before January 2019 and considering that the basic infrastructure required for implementation of the system has not readied, it has been decided to extend the deadline until December 31, 2020,” reads the notification issued by by the transport commissioner.

The panic button and GPS systems are to be linked with transport department portal ‘Vahan 4.0’ by the sellers of the equipment. BSNL has developed a national vehicle tracking portal to enable all RTOs to check compliance and issue certificates. The portal has been integrated with Vahan 4.0 portal. Further, the system will be linked with local ‘command and control’ centres, which will be manned by local police or other government authority teams.

“The new system will be of use only after all back-end systems are set up at local police stations. It is good that they have extended the deadline for the vehicles until December 2020. This will save people from incurring additional expense on devices that are presently useless. The two devices are compulsory for new vehicles and manufacturers are installing them before sale,” said Baba Shinde, a transport union leader from Pune.

