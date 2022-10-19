Pune: Kin of deceased 60-year-old woman vandalise hospital after another family gets her body, performs last rites

Relatives of a deceased woman allegedly vandalised the dean’s office at the Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial (YCM) Hospital on Wednesday after it came to light that her body was erroneously handed over to the family of another deceased woman, who performed last rites on her.

According to information given by officials from Pimpri police station, bodies of two women were brought to the mortuary of the YCM hospital on Tuesday night. One of them was that of a 60-year-old woman who had succumbed to multiple injuries sustained in a wall collapse incident and another was of a 57-year-old woman who had died of cancer.

Senior Inspector Shankar Awatade, in-charge of Pimpri police station, said, “Both the deceased whose bodies were brought to the YCM mortuary were of the same age group. Primary probe suggests that on Wednesday morning, when relatives of the 57-year-old woman came to receive her body, they were given the body of the 60-year-old woman. When the relatives of the 60-year-old woman came to receive the body, the error came to light. The relatives got to know that the other family had performed the last rites on the body.” Police said the relatives and family members of the 60-year-old woman “went on a rampage” at the hospital and vandalised the cabin of YCM Hospital Dean Dr Rajendra Wabale.

Rohan Gaikwad, son of the 60-year-old deceased, said, “My mother had yesterday suffered injuries after a compound wall near our house fell on her after heavy rain. My mother had suffered heavy blood loss. We took her to a private hospital in Aundh, but the doctors there could not save her. Since the hospital did not have a cold storage facility, we had brought her to YCM hospital in the morning.”

He added, “In the morning, post-mortem was performed on the body. We also got the crematorium pass from YCM hospital. But when we came in the afternoon, we were shown a body that was not of my mother, though the label on it carried my mother’s name. Then we called up the family which had taken the body. They told us they had already cremated her.” YCMH dean Dr Rajendra Wable said, “There was an error both on the part of the relatives and the staff at the morgue. The staff gave the body as per the label stuck on it. The relatives are shown the face before the body is handed over. They, too, erred in taking home the right body.”

In the night, one of the employees received the body and had put the label carrying the name and other details, Wable said.

“In the morning, another employee took charge of the body. There was an error on part of the staff as well…But the relatives should also have identified the body before taking it home.” Wable added, “A mob of 10-12 people attacked my cabin and beat up the staff at the dead house. We have not yet filed an FIR in the matter. We will take a decision after discussing with the municipal commissioner.” Additional Municipal Commissioner Jeetendra Wagh said the PCMC will take appropriate action against errant staff. Deputy Commissioner of Police Manchak Ippar said, “The administration and police will both probe into the error that led to this situation.” Officials said action will also be taken against the relatives of the 60-year-old deceased woman who vandalised hospital property.