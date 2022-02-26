scorecardresearch
Saturday, February 26, 2022
Pune: De-addiction treatment conference to be held on February 26 and 27

The seminar can be attended by doctors, nurses, psychologists, counsellors, de-addiction seekers, social workers, medical students and psychiatrists to get in-depth and updated information on the subject.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
Updated: February 26, 2022 1:43:32 pm
This is the 24th conference on drug de-addiction treatment organised by Dr Prakash Mahajan.(Representational Photo)

Mukta Charitable Foundation and Rotary Club of Pune, Katraj have jointly organised a conference, ‘Empathy to Impact’, based on treatment for addiction. The conference will be held on February 26 and 27 from 10 am to 5 pm at M G Hall, B J Medical College, Pune.

This is the 24th conference on drug de-addiction treatment organised by Dr Prakash Mahajan. The conference will be guided by psychiatrists, psychologists and counsellors.

The seminar can be attended by doctors, nurses, psychologists, counsellors, de-addiction seekers, social workers, medical students and psychiatrists to get in-depth and updated information on the subject.

