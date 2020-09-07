Pune: Days after being discharged from hospital, traffic cop dies of Covid

Three policemen from Pune City and one from Pimpri-Chinchwad have already succumbed to the viral infection. (Representational)

A police officer attached to the Traffic Control Branch of the Pune City Police, who had tested positive for Covid-19 last month, died on Monday morning.

The policeman, Assistant Sub-Inspector Suresh Sitaram Dalvi (50), was attached to the Sinhagad Road traffic division of Pune City Police.

Dalvi had started feeling unwell on August 14, and later tested positive for Covid-19. After initial treatment, he was discharged from hospital and sent for home quarantine. But he started suffering from breathing problems on Monday morning. Dalvi was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Three policemen from Pune City and one from Pimpri-Chinchwad have already succumbed to the viral infection. As on Monday morning, the total number of Covid positive cops in the two lakh-strong Maharashtra police was 17,091, of which 176 have succumbed to the infection. The number of active cases in Maharashtra state police force is 3,064.

Pune City Police has, till now, recorded over 950 cases, of which more than 200 are active cases.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.