Pune: Day-old baby with multi-organ dysfunction, cytokine storm due to Covid-19 survives

Paediatric endocrine consultant Dr Vaman Khadilkar was consulted, and prescribed the baby medicines used to treat resistant and persistent hypoglycaemia. (Representational)

In a rare case, a day-old baby with multi-organ involvement and cytokine storm due to Covid-19 was treated by a team of expert doctors at Jehangir Hospital, and eventually discharged after 20 days of hospitalisation.

The baby is now two-and-a-half months old, and has recovered well due to the concerted efforts taken by the team of doctors, a statement issued on Wednesday by hospital authorities stated.

Sagar Lad, neonatologist at Jehangir Hospital, said it’s very rarely that a neonate develops post-Covid multi organ dysfunction. Only 0.1 per cent babies develop cytokine storm (result of inflammatory process in the body caused due to severe SARS-COV2), which has high mortality rates and can be fatal.

Dr Jyoti Unni, consulting gynaecologist, said an emergency caesarean section had to be performed after a Covid positive woman complained of decreased foetal movements. The baby was shifted to the neonatal ICU ward post birth, as he required resuscitation measures.

Doctors said the baby’s distress progressively increased and he required intubation and was being supported by a ventilator. An X-Ray showed a pneumonia patch, and as the mother was Covid positive, further inspection was done and showed the baby had multi-organ dysfunction with an enlarged liver and spleen, along with low blood sugar suggestive of pancreatic involvement.

Symptoms were due to transplacental (through the placenta) transmission from the mother, hospital authorities said. Dr Anshu Sethi, neonatologist at Jehangir, said the baby required a high dose of IV methylprednisolone, which is an anti-inflammatory medication used to treat Covid Cytokine Storm. Paediatric endocrine consultant Dr Vaman Khadilkar was consulted, and prescribed the baby medicines used to treat resistant and persistent hypoglycaemia. After seven days of medications and intensive support, the baby started maintain blood sugars and was gradually weaned of the ventilator. He was discharged on Day 20.

