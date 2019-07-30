Pune: Woman, 3 kids found dead, cops say girls were sexually assaulted

Day after a 28-year-old woman and her three children were found hanging in their rented house, the preliminary report of the autopsy on Monday revealed that the two girls — aged nine and seven — were sexually abused. Police have launched a fresh probe in the light of new facts that have come to fore. Officials said the father of the children was being questioned.

Police had said on Sunday that they suspected the woman to have killed the two daughters and a son and later hanged herself over financial and domestic issues between the her and her fruit seller husband.

Inspector Shankar Awatade said, “In the primary report of the post-mortem examination of the deceased, it has been revealed that the two daughters were sexually abused. Thus, we have now invoked the IPC section pertaining to rape and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. We have launched a fresh probe considering the new facts that have emerged. We are probing all possible angles.” A senior officer confirmed to The Indian Express that the husband of the woman was being questioned.

Police had said that the incident took place sometime between 10 am and 4 pm on Sunday when the woman’s husband had gone out for some work. He had told the police that upon coming back, he found the three children hanging from ceiling with ropes and the woman in the other room hanging from a hook with a dupatta.

The family had moved from Karnataka to Pune for livelihood few months ago. Police have earlier said that losses in the business and some personal tragedies could have been the reason behind the woman taking the extreme step. Police are probing if anyone from or close to the family was behind it.