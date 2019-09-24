Pune: Day after she was stabbed, engineering student dies

A 21-year-old woman who was stabbed with a sharp knife allegedly by a 24-year-old man on the terrace of a building in Narhe on Sunday afternoon, succumbed to her injuries Monday morning.

The suspect, identified as Basawraj Siddhappa Hili, works at an IT firm in Pune, and the woman, who was an engineering student, are both from Solapur. The woman had come to Pune to attend a workshop at a college in Bibvewadi. Hili was reportedly angry with her for refusing to talk to him.

On Sunday, Hili had gone to the college where the workshop was being held and took the woman to the building where he lives. After a heated argument, he allegedly attacked her with a sharp knife and fled from the spot.

According to police, she was being treated for multiple knife injures at Sassoon General Hospital and succumbed to her injuries at 11 am. She had sustained injuries on her chest, stomach and hands.

Inspector Nandkishor Shelke of Sinhagad Road police station said Indian Penal Code sections pertaining to murder have been invoked against Hili.