Pune: Day after 2 friends’ deaths in Hadapsar, police speak to families, say no leads yet

Police officials investigating the alleged suicides of two 19-year-old girls, who were close childhood friends, on Tuesday evening in Pune’s Hadapsar area, said that they have started speaking to the girls’ families and would soon analyse the girls’ phones.

In the first case of suspected suicide, Sanika Bhagwat, who was pursuing an animation course at a local college, was found dead at her home in Shewalewadi area of Hadapsar around 6.30 pm.

When the police team was at Bhagwat’s house conducting an initial probe, her friend Akanksha Gaikwad, who was pursuing a degree in Commerce at a local college, reached there and was in a state of shock, police officials said. When Bhagwat’s body was taken out of the house and into the ambulance around 7.30 pm, Gaikwad went to the terrace of the fifth floor of a building and allegedly died by suicide, the police have said.

“Our probe suggests that the two girls were very close to each other since their childhood days. We have found no suicide note, nor any communication of that nature. We have started speaking to their families, but till now they have not been able to give us any leads on what could have been the reason,” a senior police officer who is part of the investigation said. “We are also trying to speak to people who are close to the families. As part of the probe, we will also be analysing their phones and phone communications,” the officer added.