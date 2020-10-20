Pune-Daund train services to start today

The DOWN train will leave Daund at 7.15 pm, and arrive at Pune station at 8.50 pm.(Representational)

The Pune Division of Indian Railways has decided to run the special DEMU Pune-Daund train services from Tuesday for essential service workers. However, keeping in mind the lukewarm response to the Pune-Lonavala services, which resumed two weeks ago, the Pune-Daund train will only have five coaches – down from the usual 12.

The first UP service will leave Pune Railway Station at 6 am, and will reach Daund at 7.35 am. The DOWN train will leave from Daund at 7.50 am, and reach Pune Railway Station at 9.25 am.

In the evening, the second UP service will leave Pune station at 5.20 pm, and will reach Daund at 7 pm. The DOWN train will leave Daund at 7.15 pm, and arrive at Pune station at 8.50 pm.

“Only those who have obtained QR code e-passes from Pune Police will be allowed to board the train,” said Manoj Jhawar, Pune Division’s Public Relations Officer. “We have made arrangements to ensure sanitation and social distancing at the station, as well as on board.”

