Pune: Daund medical officer caught while accepting bribe for COVID-19 tests

A Medical Officer posted at the Covid-19 testing facility at a government hospital in Daund in Pune district was arrested by the Maharashtra State Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) while accepting Rs 1,500 in bribe to provide test results to 19 labourers. The rest results should have been provided for free.

The Pune ACB was approached by a labour contractor, who has 19 workers employed under him and who had undergone Rapid Antigen Covid-19 test recently. The complaint said that the Medical Officer was demanding Rs 100 per labourer to hand over the test results. The tests were conducted on February 26.

A team from the ACB verified the bribe demand. Meanwhile, the bribe amount was negotiated down to Rs 1,500 from Rs 1,900. A trap was laid at the government hospital in Daund on Monday and the 38-year-old doctor identified as Milind Damodar Kamble was arrested for accepting the bribe.

An FIR in this regard was subsequently registered at Daund police station under Pune rural jurisdiction, as per provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The action by the ACB team from Pune was taken by a team led by Inspector Sunil Bile under the supervision of Pune ACB’s Superintendent of Police Rajesh Bansode and Additional Superintendents of Police Suraj Gurav and Suhas Nadgauda.