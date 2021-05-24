Pune: Daughter-in-law arrested for killing 50-year-old woman

The police probe has now revealed that Puja and her deceased mother-in-law had a fight on May 21 after which Puja strangled her to death with a blouse

Police have arrested a 22-year-old woman for allegedly strangling her mother-in-law to death following a domestic dispute at their residence in Talegaon Dabhade near Pune. The woman later stuffed the body in a gunny bag and got rid of it with the help of her husband.

Police have identified the deceased as Bebi Gautam Shinde (50) and have arrested her son Milind Gautam Shinde (29), her daughter-in-law Puja Milind Shinde (22). The two have been charged for murder and destruction of evidence in a case registered at Talegaon Dabhade police station, under Pimpri Chinchwad jurisdiction.

A police officer said that a person staying in the neighbourhood reported to them early on Sunday about suspicious actions of the couple after noticing Puja and Milind moving a heavy gunny bag. As the police launched a probe, footage from a nearby security camera showed the couple moving the gunny bag. The gunny bag and the body was later recovered from the bushes on an empty plot near their house. Puja and Milind were subsequently placed under arrest late on Sunday.

The police probe has now revealed that Puja and her deceased mother-in-law had a fight on May 21 after which Puja strangled her to death with a blouse. Later, Puja and Milind stuffed her dead body in a gunny bag which they placed on their terrace. Later, the two decided to move the body because of the foul smell and were spotted by the neighbour while doing it.