Pune: Fire breaks out at grocery shop in Dattawadi Chowk

January 19, 2022 10:42:08 am
A fire broke out at a grocery shop in Pune’s Dattawadi Chowk early on Wednesday. A team of Pune fire brigade officials rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. No casualties were reported.
Fire officer Rajesh Jagtap said, “We got a call around 6.15 am regarding a fire at the Balaji Kirana Store, a grocery shop at Dattawadi Chowk. Our team reached the spot quickly.”
“The fire is suspected to have been caused due to a short circuit. The power supply was cut off for some time during the firefighting operation as a precaution. The situation was brought under control in about 20 minutes. Nobody was hurt in the incident. The materials inside the grocery shop were damaged in the fire,” the officer said.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-