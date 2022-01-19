Pune: Fire breaks out at grocery shop in Dattawadi Chowk

A fire broke out at a grocery shop in Pune’s Dattawadi Chowk early on Wednesday. A team of Pune fire brigade officials rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. No casualties were reported.

Fire officer Rajesh Jagtap said, “We got a call around 6.15 am regarding a fire at the Balaji Kirana Store, a grocery shop at Dattawadi Chowk. Our team reached the spot quickly.”

“The fire is suspected to have been caused due to a short circuit. The power supply was cut off for some time during the firefighting operation as a precaution. The situation was brought under control in about 20 minutes. Nobody was hurt in the incident. The materials inside the grocery shop were damaged in the fire,” the officer said.