Promising names in dance, music perform for 12 hours at Pune festival

Hailing from different parts of India, 176 up-and-coming singers, musicians and dancers performed continuously for 12 hours at the 21st Brahmanad Sangeet Mahotsav in Dhayri. The event was organised by Brahmanad Kala Mandal in collaboration with Saunskar Bharti and Dhareshwar Vidya Va Krida Pratisthan.

The event started at 7 am and went beyond the decided time of 12 hours. It was divided into four parts and featured dance forms such as Bharatnatyam, Kathak and Odissi as well as Bada Khayal, Chota Khayal, NatyaSangeet, Tappa, Thumri and Tarana in music.

A glimpse of the 21st Brahmanad Sangeet Mahotsav in Dhayri. A glimpse of the 21st Brahmanad Sangeet Mahotsav in Dhayri.

Sanjay Garud, 45, of Brahmanad Kala Mandal said, “In the last two years we have lost a number of legendary artists, from Lata Mangeshkar and Pandit Jasraj to Pandit Birju Maharaj. I thought that up-and-coming artists may be willing to pay tribute and express their feelings through their performances. For this two to three hours would not suffice so we decided, for the first time, to organise a 12-hour event.”

Among the artists who left the audience spellbound was 25-year-old artist from Kolkata, Medha Basu. She belongs to Patiala Gharana and is a student of Pandit Ajoy Chakrabarty. “It was my first time to perform in Pune. Whatever I had heard was true, the audience here is so attentive and appreciates you if you perform well. During the performance, suddenly the power went off but no one left their place,” she said.

Prashant Ramlinge, 45, a Kathak dancer said, “Rarely such kind of event takes place where various art forms share the same stage. Being an artist, I got a chance to see and learn from different performances. It was challenging to prove ourselves after the beautiful Pakhawaj piece. But we gave our best and the audience here is well versed with art forms and they loved our dance.”