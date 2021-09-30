Dams full, Pune likely to not face water disruptions for next 6-8 months

Pune is not likely to face any water disruptions for the next 6-8 months as at the end of the monsoon season this year, the five reservoirs supplying drinking water to the city and Pimpri-Chinchwad are at their optimum levels having a collective reserve of 44.95 thousand million cubic feet (TMC).

As on September 30, except Khadakwasla, all the remaining dams — Pavana, Bhama Askhed, Varasgaon, Panshet and Temghar — continue to stock water reserves at their optimum capacity.

Although the southwest monsoon season officially ends today, the India Meteorological Department has predicted more rain during the coming days associated with the monsoon retreat next month.

Of the total 26 small and large reservoirs in the Bhima river basin, 16 dams this year are fully stocked and additional six dams have stocks ranging between 60-95 per cent of the total capacity.