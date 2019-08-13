Pune dams full, regular drinking water supply for next 10 months

The 22 reservoirs on Bhima basin have live water stock of over 90 per cent due to extremely heavy rainfall in the region in the last fortnight. Of these, 10 dams have reached full capacity, including the four dams that supply drinking water to Pune city — Temghar, Varasgaon, Panshet and Khadakwasla.

The Pavana dam, which provides water to Pimpri-Chinchwad, is fast catching up as the reservoir has filled up to 95 per cent of its total capacity.

Given the total water stock, regular drinking water supply for the next 10 months for Pune and many areas in western Maharashtra is assured, said officials. Though Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan regions have received good rainfall since the beginning of monsoon season, so many reservoirs already reaching over 90 per cent of their capacity is quite unusual.

Ujjani, considered one of the largest reservoirs in the state, as well as Kalmodi, Chaskaman, Andra, Vadivale and Mulshi, also have water stock at the optimum level, said officials from the Irrigation department’s Pune division.

Incidentally, Khadakwasla and Ujjani are among the major reservoirs in the country, as per the latest report issued by Central Water Commission. According to the report, the dams in Maharashtra have 22 per cent surplus water compared to their usual stock at this time of the year.

Of the 13 reservoirs built on rivers along the Krishna basin, Patgaon has 100 per cent reserve, while nine dams have water reserves of over 90 per cent.