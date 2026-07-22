Pune dams fill up amid heavy rain, storage nears city’s annual need

The Pune administration has warned citizens against entering the Mutha river downstream of the Khadakwasla dam, citing possible water release as the dam nears full capacity.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
2 min readPuneJul 22, 2026 03:12 PM IST
Pune Khadakwasla dam water storage heavy rainAs of 8 am Wednesday, the Khadakwasla dam held 1.43 thousand million cubic feet of water and was filled to 73 per cent. (Photo: PTI)
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As the monsoon intensified in Pune after a 10‑day lull, the dams supplying water to the city recorded heavy inflows, raising water storage to 19.27 TMC (thousand million cubic feet)—almost reaching Pune’s annual requirement of approximately 21.03 TMC.

The administration also warned citizens against entering the Mutha river downstream of the Khadakwasla dam, citing possible water release as the dam nears full capacity.

As of 8 am Wednesday, the Khadakwasla dam system—comprising Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon and Temghar dams—held 19.27 TMC of water, or 66 per cent of its usable capacity of 29.15 TMC. Khadakwasla dam had 1.43 TMC of water (73 per cent filled), Panshet 7.56 TMC (71 per cent), Varasgaon 8.47 TMC (66 per cent) and Temghar 1.81 TMC (49 per cent)

The Pune civic body is entitled to use 14.61 TMC of water annually but has been drawing around 17 TMC of water, citing population growth and urbanisation. In June, it introduced alternate-day water cuts due to delayed rainfall, but lifted the cuts in the first week of July after the dams refilled.

Also Read | Heavy rain continues in Pune as Ghats put on red alert; Tamhini gets 275 mm rain

“Currently, inflows are 8,851 cusecs at Khadakwasla, 4,606 at Panshet, 6,319 at Varasgaon and 920 at Temghar. Storage is rising steadily. Water planning is underway keeping in mind dam operations and flood control with expected rainfall,” a district irrigation officer said.

“There is rainfall in the catchment area of Khadakwasla Dam. Considering the current inflow, the dam is likely to fill. Accordingly, there is a possibility of water being released from the Khadakwasla Dam spillway,” the officer added.

The officer urged citizens not to enter the riverbed, and to remove animals, vehicles or materials from low‑lying areas. He added that the Pune Municipal Corporation should issue instructions and take preventive measures.

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Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
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Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

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