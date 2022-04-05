Pune: Dairy businessman killed by neighbour who owed money

A 34-year-old dairy businessman was hacked to death Sunday evening by his 35-year-old neighbour who had borrowed money from him. The police said the accused inflicted 12 serious blows to the deceased with a sharp weapon leading to his death.

The deceased, identified as Yuvraj Jadhav, a resident of Papde Vasti, ran a dairy business in the Fursungi area. The police said the accused, Ganesh Suresh Kharat, works as a driver and is a small-time trader who had borrowed Rs 20,000 from Jadhav a few days ago. After Jadhav’s father filed an FIR, the police arrested Kharat.

When Yuvraj returned home after distributing milk on Sunday, Kharat attacked him with the axe and left him bleeding in a pool of blood in front of his house. Jadhav was declared dead upon arrival at a hospital.

Officials said that the men had been having fights for some time now over the money that Kharat owed Jadhav.