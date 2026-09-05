Pune woman dies after temporary structure at Dahi Handi event collapses

According to the police, the Pune woman, who was standing next to the structure, sustained critical injuries to her head. (AI-generated image)

A 45-year-old woman died after a part of a temporary metallic structure constructed for a Dahi Handi celebration as part of Janmashtami collapsed on her in Pune’s Pimpri Chinchwad Friday night.

According to the police, Salma Salauddin Pathan, a resident of Juni Sangvi, who was standing next to the structure, sustained critical injuries to her head.

Sandeep Atole, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) for Pimpri Chinchwad, said, “Some people were taking down the temporary metal structure constructed for Dahi Handi celebrations around 10 pm when a part of its truss suddenly collapsed.”

Pathan was rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead by doctors.