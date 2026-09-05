Pune woman dies after temporary structure at Dahi Handi event collapses

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A 45-year-old woman died after a part of a temporary metallic structure constructed for a Dahi Handi celebration as part of Janmashtami collapsed on her in Pune’s Pimpri Chinchwad Friday night.
According to the police, Salma Salauddin Pathan, a resident of Juni Sangvi, who was standing next to the structure, sustained critical injuries to her head.
Sandeep Atole, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) for Pimpri Chinchwad, said, “Some people were taking down the temporary metal structure constructed for Dahi Handi celebrations around 10 pm when a part of its truss suddenly collapsed.”
Pathan was rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead by doctors.
DCP Atole said the Sangvi police have registered a case of accidental death report and a probe has been launched into possible negligence.
Dahi Handi is celebrated across various parts of India, particularly in Maharashtra, which mark the birth of Lord Krishna. A key tradition of the festival involves hanging clay pots, or handis, filled with milk, butter, curd, sweets, and other offerings at considerable heights. Teams of participants form human pyramids to reach and break the pots, recreating the playful childhood exploits of Lord Krishna.
As part of the celebrations, groups compete to break handis suspended at designated locations, turning the tradition into lively public events that draw large crowds. Given the scale and enthusiasm surrounding these festivities, local police authorities and civic bodies have issued safety guidelines to help ensure that the celebrations are conducted safely and responsibly.