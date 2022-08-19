scorecardresearch
Friday, August 19, 2022

Dahi Handi festivities: Traffic curbs in Pune city from 5 pm today

The diversions will remain in force till the respective ‘handis’ or earthen pots filled with milk, butter, curd, and sweets are broken and roads are cleared for traffic.

Dahi Handi Celebration for Specially abled, handicap, poor and needy children was organised by Shahir Hinge Lokakala Prabodhini at Kasbapeth. (Express photo by Ashish Kale.)

Pune City Traffic Police said that traffic diversions will be in place in various parts of the city on Friday evening as celebrations of the festival of Dahi Handi are expected to attract large crowds, especially in the central parts of the city.

The traffic police said that diversions will be enforced from 5 pm when most of the Dahi Handi celebrations start in the central parts of the city. These diversions will remain in force till the respective ‘handis’ or earthen pots filled with milk, butter, curd, and sweets are broken and roads are cleared for traffic.

Dahi Handi is celebrated in various parts of the country, especially Maharashtra, on the next day of Janmashtami, which marks the birth of Lord Krishna. As the main attraction of the Dahi Handi festival, an earthen pot filled with milk, butter, curd, and sweets is hung at a certain height and human pyramids are made to break the pot, symbolising a favourite childhood activity of Lord Krishna.

At places where these pots or ‘handis’ are tied very high, groups compete to break them. These activities as part of Dahi Handi celebrations attract large crowds. The local police stations and respective civic bodies have already issued safety guidelines for the celebrations.

Vehicles heading from Shivaji Road to Swargate will be diverted via SG Barve Chowk, Jangli Maharaj Road, and Khandoji Baba Chowk and then towards either Tilak Road or Shastri Road.
Vehicles from Bajirao Road to Shivajinagar via Puram Chowk will be diverted via Tilak Road and Fergusson College Road.

One-way traffic will be implemented from Budhwar Chowk to Appa Balwant Chowk. Vehicles will not be allowed from Rameshwar Chowk to Shanipar and commuters will be asked to take alternate routes. The traffic from Sonya Maruti Chowk to Seva Sadan Chowk via Laxmi Road will be blocked, and instead, these vehicles will be diverted from Sonya Maruti Chowk and take the route via Phadke Haud.

In other parts of the city, traffic diversions will be put in place if required and commuters will be guided locally to take the alternate routes.

First published on: 19-08-2022 at 11:47:41 am
