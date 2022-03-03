Pune: Dacoity averted, 9 arrested, say police

The Pimpri Chinchwad police said they averted a dacoity with the arrest of a gang of nine armed people at Kelgaon on the Alandi Chakan road in the early hours of Wednesday.

Police constable Kailas Garje has lodged a first information report in this regard at the Alandi police station. The Police have identified the accused as Sagar Sable, Kalim Shaikh, Vilas Waghmode, Tejas Alhat, Yogesh Hanumante, Vaibhav Kamble, Rohit Vaje, Vishal Jadhav and Kajal Desai.

The police said they nabbed the accused while they were preparing for a robbery around 3.30 am on Wednesday and booked them under IPC sections 399 and 402.

During searches, the police said, they recovered a fake pistol, sharp weapons, chilli powder, nylon rope, cellphones and a motorcycle without number from the accused.