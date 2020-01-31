Pune Cyclothon 3.0 to be held on February 9

The city’s reputation of having a “cycling culture” has suffered a dent with the number of bicycles owned by Pune residents showing a sharp decline since 2000. (Photo: Pixabay) The city’s reputation of having a “cycling culture” has suffered a dent with the number of bicycles owned by Pune residents showing a sharp decline since 2000. (Photo: Pixabay)

TO BRING back the tag of “hub of cycles” and promote a “culture” of cycling in Pune, the city will host the three-tier Pune Cyclothon 3.0 will be organised Lokbiradari Mitra Mandal Trust, Pune, in collaboration with SP College on February 9.

The city’s reputation of having a “cycling culture” has suffered a dent with the number of bicycles owned by Pune residents showing a sharp decline since 2000.

The event is aimed at promoting healthy lifestyle, reduction in vehicular pollution, short-distance cycling, and work towards achieving Sustainable Development Goals as listed by the United Nations.

February 9 will mark the 12th death anniversary of social reformer Baba Amte, mainly known for his work on rehabilitation of leprosy patients.

Striving to carry on Baba Amte’s legacy, the Lokbiradari Mitra Mandal Trust aims at guiding city residents in imbibing social welfare and develop family values bolstering a sustainable society.

“A one-day cyclothon cannot create the aspired effect on promoting a cycling culture, but it is the first step towards making it common in Pune,” said Shilpa Tambe, organiser of the event.

People of different age groups have taken part in the previous editions of the Pune Cyclothon, ranging from a three-year-old girl riding a tricycle to a 96-year-old participant.

