Monday, Oct 10, 2022

Pune: Cybercriminals dupe woman of Rs 7.66 lakh

Online fraudsters siphoned off money after allegedly making the victim download the ‘Electricity Quick support’ application on her cell phone.

pune crimeThe police said on the afternoon of September 29, the complainant received a call on her cell phone from the fraudster claiming to be a staffer of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited. (Representative/ Unsplash)

Cybercriminals duped a Pune woman of Rs 7.66 lakh after making her download the ‘Electricity Quick support’ application on her cell phone for purported online payment of her electricity bill.

The victim, a 65-year-old woman residing in Koregaon Park, lodged the first information report (FIR) in this case at the Koregaon Park police station.

He told the woman that her electricity bill is pending and that she should pay it online immediately to avoid a power cut. He then allegedly made her download the ‘Electricity Quick support’ application on her cell phone, the police added.

Soon after she downloaded the application and shared the screen with the fraudster for paying the electricity bill online, he got access to her cell phone. He misused her personal information from the cell phone and transferred Rs 7,66,059 from her bank account to different other bank accounts without her consent.

The police have booked unidentified cyber fraudsters under Sections 419, and 420 of the Indian Penal Code and various Sections of the IT Act. Police inspector Deepali Bhujbal is investigating the case.

First published on: 10-10-2022 at 05:29:08 pm
