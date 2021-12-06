Pune: Cyber goons claiming to be Army personnel dupes youngster

Unidentified criminals claiming to be Indian Army personnel duped a Pune youngster by posting a fake advertisement on Facebook. The cyber criminals purportedly promised to sell a second-hand car for Rs 50,000 to the youngster but did not deliver the vehicle after receiving payment.

The victim (24) lodged an FIR in this case at the Uttam Nagar police station on Saturday.

Police said that the complainant saw the advertisement and contacted the accused on Facebook on May 28, 2021. “The accused claimed to be Army personnel and assured to deliver the car through the Indian Army parcel service after receiving the payment. Accordingly, the complainant paid Rs 36,400 to the accused via a Google Pay account, but never got the car,” they added. The victim tried to get his money back, but the criminals stopped all communication with him.

Police have booked the unidentified accused under Sections 419, 420 of the Indian Penal Code and various sections of the Information Technology Act.