Pune: Cyber-fraudster uses email-spoofing, dupes nationalised bank’s officials of Rs 9.94 lakh

An Indian nationalised bank was duped of Rs 9.94 lakh recently by a cyber-fraudster who impersonated over the phone as director of a private company, that has an account with the bank and tricked the bank employees into transferring Rs 9.94 lakh by sending an official request to transfer the amount using a fake email id which was similar to the company’s authentic email id.

This modus operandi is termed Email spoofing, a type of cyber attack, where the fraudster sends an email that has been slightly altered to trick users into thinking a message came from a person or entity known to them.

An FIR was registered at the Deccan police station in Pune city on July 28. The complainant in the case is a 57-year-old bank official, who told police that on July 4, he received a phone call on his mobile from the cyber-fraudster, who impersonated as one of the directors of a private company that holds an account in their bank.

The fraudster said that he was unable to get a new cheque-book from the bank due to lockdown restrictions and had to make an urgent RTGS transaction. The bank official passed on the mobile number of another bank official as he was on leave.

The second bank official then asked the fraudster to send an official email to the bank from their email id. Soon after the cyber-fraudster sent an email to the bank from an email id that was quite similar to the official email id of the company.

The bank official could not spot the difference and transferred Rs 9.94 lakh to the account number given in the email sent by the fraudster. Two days later on July 4, the bank received a phone call from the private company informing them that one of their director’s phones was hacked and they never made any request for transactions.

The bank then checked the email id from which they had received the payment request and found out that it was a fake email id which looked quite similar to the private company’s email id. The bank official then approached the Deccan police and lodged an FIR. The probe is on to find the accused.

Incidentally, earlier this month, another such incident took place with a government bank in Panvel city where a cyber-fraudster impersonated a customer on phone and tricked a government bank’s manager into sending Rs 33.29 lakh. However, in this case, the bank’s money has been recovered.