Photo of ‘American friend in Delhi jail’ used to dupe Pune man of Rs 22 lakh

According to Pune police, the sequence of events started in January last year when the victim received a WhatsApp message purportedly from his American friend on January 10, 2025, stating that he was nabbed at Pune airport in a money-laundering case.

A 90-year-old Pune man continued sending money to cyber fraudsters for months even after approaching the police, convinced by a message that his American friend had been arrested and a photograph purportedly showing him handcuffed inside a Delhi jail.

Investigations proved that the victim transferred Rs 22,40,200 into multiple bank accounts through 27 online transactions between January 10, 2025, and March 27, 2026.

According to the police, the sequence of events started in January last year when the victim received a WhatsApp message purportedly from his American friend on January 10, 2025, stating that he was nabbed at Pune airport in a money-laundering case. After the police failed to take appropriate steps in a complaint lodged in April last year, the elderly man, residing at Salunke Vihar with his son and daughter, has again lodged a second complaint at the Wanavdi police station on Tuesday.