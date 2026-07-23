‘Moscow RAW officer’ cheats Pune techie of Rs 4 lakh on matrimonial site

The fraudster demanded money for medical treatment, claiming his family members would not support him as they were against his marriage with the woman.

Written by: Chandan Haygunde
3 min readPuneJul 23, 2026 12:53 PM IST
Pune matrimonial site fraudThe woman transferred Rs 4,35,200 into multiple bank accounts across 16 online transactions. (AI image)
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A cyber fraudster posing as a Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) operative in Moscow cheated a Pune-based IT engineer out of Rs 4.35 lakh after contacting her via a popular matrimonial website, the police said.

According to the 25-year-old woman’s complaint to Chandan Nagar police, she received a request on the site on February 12 from a person identifying himself as Vinit Kumar, who said he liked her profile. He claimed to be an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer posted in Russia.

He started calling the woman on WhatsApp, shared his “bio-data and photo,” and spoke to her mother and brother. He added her mother’s mobile number to a WhatsApp group called “news 365 network”. The victim then had a conversation on WhatsApp with a person the fraudster introduced as his mother.

As the woman’s family consented to her marriage with “Vinit Kumar,” she regularly spoke to him on the phone and WhatsApp, her police complaint further stated.

Also Read | Pune businessman duped of Rs 5.3 lakh after clicking on ‘wedding invitation link’

On March 18, 2026, the fraudster claimed he was suffering from severe chest pain and demanded money, saying he had not received his “payment”. He said his family opposed their marriage, so he was not receiving financial support from home. He also said he had undergone an appendicitis operation.

Citing these various reasons, the fraudster kept asking for money. The woman thus transferred Rs 4,35,200 into multiple bank accounts across 16 online transactions between March 19 and May 28, according to her complaint.

‘Suitor’ disappears and ‘his brother’ surfaces

The woman later received a message from a person claiming to be Vinit Kumar’s brother, who told her that Kumar had died by suicide. He also assured her that he would return her money.

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After a few days, when she asked for her money, he allegedly started sending abusive messages to the victim and threatened to circulate her obscene images on social media.

It was then the woman realised she had been cheated. She called the 1930 helpline and filed a complaint online on June 23. She also filed a complaint with the Pune cyber police station.

After verifying her complaint, the police registered the FIR on July 21 against unidentified people for cheating and offences under the Information Technology Act.

“We have launched a probe into the mobile phone numbers and bank accounts used by the cybercriminals to cheat the woman,” a police officer said.

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Chandan Haygunde
Chandan Haygunde

Chandan Haygunde is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With over 20 years of experience in journalism, he is one of the region's most authoritative voices on crime, national security, and legal affairs. Professional Profile Specialization: He specialises covering issues related to Crime, Courts, National Security and Human Rights. He has done investigative reporting on incidents of terrorism, left wing extremism, espionage cases, wildlife crimes, narcotics racket, cyber crimes and sensational murder cases in Pune and other parts of Maharashtra. While working on the ‘Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) Fellowship on Tigers, Tiger Habitats and Conservation’ in 2012, he reported extensively on the illegal activities in the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra. He is at the helm of the widely read weekly series “Pune Crime Files”. He is widely recognized for his deep-dive coverage of the cases related to the Koregaon Bhima violence in Pune and the Elgaar Parishad investigation. Key Beats: His portfolio includes covering crimes mainly under the jurisdiction of Pune City, Pune rural and Pimpri Chinchwad Police, along with the sensitive cases from the state, being investigated by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Background: Before his long tenure at The Indian Express, he worked with other Marathi and English publications, giving him a unique grassroots understanding of Maharashtra's socio-political landscape. Awards and Recognition: He got the CMS PANOS Young Environment Journalist Award in January 2014 for investigative reports on illegal activities in Sahyadri Tiger Rerserve. He received the award for outstanding investigative journalism by the Lokmat group in Pune in January 2020, “Missing since 2010, Pune youth a ‘Maoist Commander’ in Chhattisgarh”, which appeared on July 9, 2019. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) In recent months, Chandan’s reporting has focused on high-profile terror case investigations, inter-state firearms racket, leopard movements in Pune city, cyber scams and hearings of the Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry. 1. High-Profile crimes and terrorism cases “Techie linked to Al-Qaeda preached democracy is against Shariat” (Nov 17, 2025). Reporting on the ongoing investigation into the arrest of IT professional Zubair Hangargekar (37) from Pune for alleged terror links. “The case against Jyoti Jagtap, member of ‘Maoist front’ Kabir Kala Manch and Elgaar Parishad organiser, granted interim bail by apex court” (Nov 20, 2025) Tracking the updates in the high profile Elgaar Parishad case related to the alleged naxal activities in urban areas. “How NIA arrested doctor turned ‘ISIS recruiter’ in Maharashtra terror module case” (Nov 24, 2025) After the arrest of doctors in Delhi Red Fort blast, a report on alleged terror links of a consulting anaesthetist from a Pune hospital. “A year after loco pilot averts tragedy by spotting gas cylinder on railway track, probe still inconclusive” (Dec 8, 2025). Report on the unsolved case of a suspected sabotage incident, which could have derailed a train. “No records of Sambhaji Maharaj’s cremation available: Author, ex-IAS officer Vishwas Patil tells Koregaon Bhima panel” (Dec 1, 2025) Reporting on a sensitive issue related to the Koregaon Bhima violence. 2. Inter-state firearms racket "Pune police swoop down on ‘village of pistols’ in Madhya Pradesh; 36 detained, 50 kilns destroyed" (Nov 22, 2025) "Recce a week before, microplanning: how Pune police raided ‘village of pistols’ in MP" (Nov 24, 2025) Reporting on the illegal gun manufacturing units in Umarti village, Madhya Pradesh 3. Cybercrime & Financial Scams “Pimpri Chinchwad police arrest ‘bank account supplier’ with links to China, nationwide cyber scams" (Nov 27, 2025) An investigative look at the modus opernadi of international cyber-gangs cheating high-earning professionals across the country ‘Your case linked to Pahalgam terrorist’: Pune businessman loses Rs 1.44 crore to fraudster posing as NIA chief" (Oct 18, 2025) Report on the tricks played on cyber scammers cheating people through digital arrest frauds Signature Style: The Investigative Hit Chandan is known for his ability to cultivate deep-cover sources within the police and intelligence agencies. His writing often goes beyond the "police version" of events, providing historical context and identifying systemic lapses. He is particularly respected for his balanced reporting on sensitive communal issues and his persistent tracking of the Maoist urban-link cases, making his columns essential reading for legal experts and policymakers. X (Twitter): @chandan_pune ... Read More

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