‘Moscow RAW officer’ cheats Pune techie of Rs 4 lakh on matrimonial site

A cyber fraudster posing as a Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) operative in Moscow cheated a Pune-based IT engineer out of Rs 4.35 lakh after contacting her via a popular matrimonial website, the police said.

According to the 25-year-old woman’s complaint to Chandan Nagar police, she received a request on the site on February 12 from a person identifying himself as Vinit Kumar, who said he liked her profile. He claimed to be an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer posted in Russia.

He started calling the woman on WhatsApp, shared his “bio-data and photo,” and spoke to her mother and brother. He added her mother’s mobile number to a WhatsApp group called “news 365 network”. The victim then had a conversation on WhatsApp with a person the fraudster introduced as his mother.