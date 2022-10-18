Pune: Cyber criminals dupe woman over ‘job in airline company’

A woman was duped by cyber fraudsters on false assurances of employing her in a reputed private airlines company.

The woman lodged the FIR in this case at the Sangvi police station.

According to a press release issued Tuesday by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police, the complaint came in contact with the online fraudsters through a web portal in September 2020.

Since then, the woman received multiple phone calls from the fraudsters, who promised her a job in an airlines company.

As stated in the FIR, the fraudsters, including a woman, also showed an identity card of this company to the complainant to gain her trust.

Then they made her transfer Rs 11,500 into a bank account, saying it was required for her job. But the woman received no job offer.

Police have booked the unidentified cyber fraudsters in this case under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Information Technology Act.

Police are investigating the phone numbers used by the fraudsters to communicate with the complainant as well as the bank account into which the money was transferred by her.