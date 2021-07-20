Cybercriminals dupe Pune sports shop owner of Rs 50,000

Inspector Sangeeta Patil said they have launched a probe into the phone number’s digital wallet account used by the cybercriminals.

The owner of a sports equipment store in Pune’s Karvenagar was cheated Rs 50,000 by alleged cybercriminals posing as authorities from the Army Public School wanting to place an order of cricket bats.

An FIR was registered at Alankar Police station by the 22-year-old son of the shop owner.

On July 12, the shop owner received a call from a person who said he was one of the office bearers at an Army Public School in Pune. The caller said the school wanted to give a contract for procurement of cricket bats for the school’s sports activity.

As per the complainant, the caller offered to pay an advance for the order and asked the shop owner to send Rs 5 on a digital wallet for confirmation and in course of time, got Rs 50,000 transferred. The shop owner later approached the police with a complaint as the caller stopped responding to his calls.

