Digital arrest scam: ‘Lock your house or accused will kill you’: Retiree loses Rs 50.5 lakh

“Both your phones are under surveillance. If anyone comes to your house, inform us immediately. Lock your house. Otherwise, the accused will kill you.”

For four days, an 84-year-old retired Pune resident and his wife lived under these threats as cyber fraudsters, posing as ATS and CID officers, convinced them they were under investigation in a criminal case. By the time the victim realised it was a scam, he had transferred Rs 50.5 lakh to mule bank accounts operated by the fraudsters.

Pune Cyber Police have registered an FIR against unidentified persons under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act.

According to the FIR, the victim received a WhatsApp video call from an international number on July 13. The caller claimed to be an ATS officer attached to the CID in Lucknow and alleged that the victim’s Aadhaar details had surfaced in a criminal investigation. The fraudster further claimed that money linked to the offence had been deposited in the victim’s bank account and threatened to arrest both him and his wife.

To maintain control, the callers allegedly instructed the victim not to switch off his phone, to carry it at all times and to immediately report if anyone contacted or visited him. They also warned the couple to lock their house, claiming that other accused in the case could kill them. The victim was repeatedly told not to discuss the matter with anyone and that both their phones were under surveillance.

The fraudsters then sent WhatsApp images of what appeared to be official documents, including an arrest warrant, a property seizure order and other notices, to make the claims appear genuine. They also sought details of the couple’s savings, fixed deposits and other assets. Believing he was cooperating with an official investigation, the victim shared photographs of his bank documents.

The callers then instructed him to prematurely close his fixed deposits, transfer the money to his savings account and obtain RTGS forms from his bank. On July 14, acting on their directions, he transferred Rs 50.5 lakh to a bank account they claimed was meant for verification by the Reserve Bank of India.

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The fraudsters initially told him the money would be returned by July 15 after the verification process. When it was not, they claimed additional formalities were pending and later demanded another Rs 14.5 lakh as a “bond amount”. It was then that the victim realised he had been cheated.

He contacted the National Cyber Crime Helpline (1930) before approaching Pune Cyber Police, who registered the case last week. Investigators said they are tracing the money trail and examining the beneficiary accounts used in the fraud.

Despite repeated awareness campaigns by the government and police, digital arrest scams continue to target victims by impersonating officials from agencies such as the police, CBI, ED, Narcotics Control Bureau and RBI. Investigators said the money is typically routed through mule accounts before being moved to international cybercrime networks, often using cryptocurrency.