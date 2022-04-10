scorecardresearch
Saturday, April 09, 2022
Pune: Customs seizes 466 live corals from Dubai passengers at city airport

The Customs officials have seized 466 specimens of live corals from two passengers who arrived at Pune international airport from Dubai recently.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
April 10, 2022 1:12:09 am
A press release stated that on April 5, the Customs officials intercepted two passengers from Dubai while they were attempting to pass through the Green Channel.

A press release stated that on April 5, the Customs officials intercepted two passengers from Dubai while they were attempting to pass through the Green Channel.

”On a thorough search of their bags, 466 specimens of live corals (Order- Scleractinia with various sub-families) covered under Schedule I of Wildlife Protection Act and Appendix II of CITES were seized. The passengers admitted that these were procured for commercial purposes. The specimens seized are under rehabilitation at the Taraporevala Aquarium, Mumbai. Further investigation is on,” said the statement.

