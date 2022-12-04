Pune customs seize 56 kg marijuana, arrest 3

The Pune Customs sleuths have seized 56 kg of marijuana which was allegedly being smuggled from Odisha into Maharashtra via Hyderabad by three carriers who were travelling on a Maharashtra state transport bus. The Customs officials arrested the three persons after the bus was intercepted in Solapur district and launched a search for the main racketeer.

Customs officials said they received specific input about trafficking of substantial quantities of marijuana. A team of officers of Pune Customs Commissionerate was rushed to Solapur district for investigation on December 2.

“Based on the intelligence, a atate transport bus was followed and intercepted near Solapur. Rummaging of the bus led to recovery of 56 kg of Marijuana which was seized under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and three persons were arrested. Further investigation is in progress.” said Sachin Ghagare, deputy commissioner (preventive), Pune Customs Commissionerate.

Officials said that three arrested suspects hail from Solapur district and were travelling on a Shivshahi bus of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) plying between Hyderabad and Pandharpur. Initial probe suggests that the three persons are carriers and were transporting the contraband in the travel bags with them. Further probe into the supply and distribution network of the suspects has been launched.

Officials said that while the seizure was made on the night of December 2, the details of the actions were shared with the media on Sunday following completion of probe and arrest of the three suspects.

Earlier, in May, the Anti Narcotics Cell of the Pune Customs arrested two persons from Jejuri area in Pune and seized 51 kg marijuana.