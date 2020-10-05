Pune Customs recovers 412 kg of marijuana from abandoned truck

The truck was trafficking marijuana from remote locations in Andhra Pradesh to various districts of Maharashtra, officials said.

Pune Customs Department officials said they recovered 412 kilograms of marijuana packed in 206 plastic packets from a truck found abandoned on the Naldurg-Solapur Road, in a press release issued on Monday.

In the release, Vaishali Patange, Joint Commissioner, Pune Customs, said the marijuana, which was seized on Sunday, was worth Rs 65 lakh and was concealed in a special cavity on the roof of the truck, which was abandoned on the road with the engine running.

“Pune Customs is conducting necessary verification and follow-up investigation to trace the suspected persons….” Patange stated in the press release.

