Pune: Customs officers arrest woman flyer from Dubai, aide for smuggling gold worth Rs 26 lakh

Pune customs officers recently arrested a 34-year-old woman flyer who had flown in from Dubai for attempting to smuggle 500 gram gold worth Rs 26 lakh. Following the initial probe, the police have also arrested another woman (32) who had come to receive her at the airport.

“On the basis of profiling, the department intercepted one passenger traveling by a SpiceJet flight from Dubai at Pune International Airport on May 5. Upon detailed examination, it was found that the passenger had smuggled 24-carat gold weighing 500 gram, valued at Rs 26.45 lakh, in the form of crude bangles and chains. The gold was seized from the passenger and both the passenger and the accomplice who had come to receive her at the airport were arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act. Further investigation is underway,” said a senior Customs officer.

Earlier in February, Customs officers in Pune had arrested a passenger for smuggling gold bars worth Rs 34 lakh following an intelligence input.