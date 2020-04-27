Pune curfew extended till May 3, hotspots get longer relaxation window

On April 20, declaring their jurisdictions as containment zones to control COVID-19 cases, police commissionerates in both urban limits had imposed a conditional curfew till Monday midnight. (Representational) On April 20, declaring their jurisdictions as containment zones to control COVID-19 cases, police commissionerates in both urban limits had imposed a conditional curfew till Monday midnight. (Representational)

The Pune City Police on Monday extended the conditional curfew imposed in its jurisdiction till May 3. The relaxation window for procurement of essential supplies will now be 10 am to 2 pm across Pune city, thus increasing the relaxation window in hotspot areas by two hours. Meanwhile, in Pimpri-Chinchwad, the conditional curfew has also been extended till May 3, barring some areas which have been excluded from the list of containment zones.

On April 20, following orders by Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations, declaring their jurisdictions as containment zones to control COVID-19 cases, police commissionerates in both urban limits had imposed a conditional curfew till Monday midnight. These curfew orders are not applicable to essential and emergency services including police, defence forces, health and civic staff, personnel involved in COVID-19 response, and people involved in transportation and provision of essential commodities.

For Pune City, the order to extend the existing conditional curfew was issued by Joint Police Commissioner (Law and Order) Ravindra Shisve on Monday evening. Unlike the curfew imposed in hotspot areas, home delivery services will be allowed to operate in areas that came under curfew from April 20. Home deliveries of groceries, vegetables and fruits will be allowed from 10 am to 6 pm. Home delivery of prepared food will be allowed from 10 am to 3 pm and 6 pm to 10 pm. Operators of these services are mandated to adhere to strict safety rules including social distancing and use of masks, gloves and sanitiser. In these areas, 24-hour home delivery of essential medicines has been allowed.

Rules of functioning for banking establishments will remain same across the city. ATM kiosks will remain operational and banks will entertain only those customers who do not have online banking facility.

In Pimpri-Chinchwad, an order by Police Commissioner Sandeep Bishnoi on Monday continued the conditional curfew, barring some areas which have been excluded by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation from the list of containment zones. The relaxation window for procurement of essential commodities and services for areas under curfew in PCMC jurisdiction will continue to be from 10 am and 2 pm. Home delivery of essential services is allowed in these areas from 8 am to 10 pm, but only with the requisite permit for delivery personnel. The areas excluded from the curfew will be under prohibitory orders against assembly, and see further relaxations in time.

In Pune Rural police jurisdiction, the prohibitory orders, in consonance with the national lockdown, will continue to remain in force till May 3. Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandeep Patil said in the eight areas which were declared as containment zones, stricter curfew-like rules will remain in force.

Pune City Police has also identified 120 small areas or ‘micro clusters’, where there has been a high prevalence of COVID-19 infections. Officials have said that aggressive enforcement is being done in these areas to ensure that restrictions are strictly adhered to and municipal staff can seamlessly conduct door-to-door surveys.

Meanwhile, police have continued taking action against curfew violators. By Sunday, the total number of lockdown violation offences in Pune district had crossed 21,000, including nearly 11,000 cases from Pune City Police.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Joint Police Commissioner Ravindra Shisve said, “We have been aggressive in taking action and registering offences against violators. And the action is certainly showing results. We are seeing much more compliance to curfew and social distancing measures in the city. We will continue to take action against the violators.”

Pune City Police has also taken strict action against people going on morning walks and those commuting without any valid reason throughout the day.

