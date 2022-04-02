Pune: All curbs withdrawn, but citizens expected to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour

THE AUTHORITIES on Friday declared withdrawal of all the restrictions from Friday, imposed over two years ago to contain the spread of Covid, in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), and Cantonment areas.

“The PMC has withdrawn all restrictions imposed through powers with the Disaster Management Authority under Disaster Management Act 2005,” said municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar. It would be applicable in jurisdiction of PMC, Kirkee Cantonment Board (KCB), and Pune Cantonment Board (PCB).

The municipal commissioner has appealed citizens to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour of using mask, sanitiser, and follow social distancing. Kumar said the order issued by Union Home ministry, Union Health ministry, and state Revenue ministry would have to be implemented.

The District Disaster Management Authority has been asked to remain vigilant.