Friday, April 01, 2022
Pune: All curbs withdrawn, but citizens expected to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour

"The PMC has withdrawn all restrictions imposed through powers with the Disaster Management Authority under Disaster Management Act 2005," said municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar. It would be applicable in jurisdiction of PMC, Kirkee Cantonment Board (KCB), and Pune Cantonment Board (PCB).

Written by Ajay Jadhav | Pune |
April 2, 2022 1:11:02 am
pune news, pune covid news, pune covid cases, maharashtra newsSenior citizens wait to get the boster vaccine in Pune. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)

THE AUTHORITIES on Friday declared withdrawal of all the restrictions from Friday, imposed over two years ago to contain the spread of Covid, in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), and Cantonment areas.

The municipal commissioner has appealed citizens to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour of using mask, sanitiser, and follow social distancing. Kumar said the order issued by Union Home ministry, Union Health ministry, and state Revenue ministry would have to be implemented.

The District Disaster Management Authority has been asked to remain vigilant.

