Pune college professor dies by suicide; said he was depressed in ‘note’ on Facebook

A case of accidental death has been lodged at the Saswad police station.

A college professor died by suicide on Tuesday by jumping into a well in Pune district. He left a purported suicide note on Facebook prior to the incident.

The police has identified the deceased as Praful Dadaji Meshram (45), a resident of Katraj.

Abhinav Deshmukh, Superintendent of Pune Rural Police, said, “Meshram was a professor at Cummins College in Pune city. He left a note on his Facebook page on Tuesday afternoon. Later, a search was launched for him.”

The police said Meshram was found dead in a well in Bhivari village in Purandar taluka of Pune district. As per procedure, a case of accidental death was lodged at the Saswad police station.

The police said Meshram was suspected to have been suffering from depression, as he mentioned in his social media post.

A probe is underway to ascertain the cause behind it.