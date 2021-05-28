This weekend in Pune: A play on Kashmiri Pandits, storytelling for children

In conflict-ridden Kashmir, the lives of ordinary people and the world around them are routinely upended. A play, Gasha, looks at the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits through the lens of the protagonist who had to flee. The play won three awards at the Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards (META) in 2013. As part of an initiative by META, the creators of Gasha, Abhishek Majumdar, Irawati Karnik, Sandeep Shikhar and Adhir Bhat will talk about their motivation and stagecraft, among others.

On May 28, at 6 pm, on META’s YouTube channel.

PLAYtime at IAPAR is a series of online storytelling performance created for children of the ages of six and 12. The session is designed through a range of activities focusing storytelling, acting and theatre.

On May 29 & 30, 11 am-noon. On Zoom. Contact: 917775052719

Academic and writer Mahmood Mamdani’s recent book, Neither Settler nor Native, is a genealogy of political modernity based on the idea of the colonial state and nation state being a by-product of each other. As part of the Jaipur Literature Festival, Mamdani will be in conversation with fellow academic Pardis Mahdavi. Mamdani explores the origins and development of the nation state and the path to a reimagined and decolonised future.

On May 28, 7 pm. Register on https://online.jaipurliteraturefestival.org/

In 1896, Bombay was struck by bubonic plague that rapidly claimed many lives and shut down the city. As Maximum City confronts another pandemic 124 years later, Sunil Shanbag and Sharmistha Saha map Mumbai’s early theatre history from the first Bombay Theatre in 1776 to the flourishing Grant Road theatre district. Listen to Vishnudas Bhave talk about his first impressions of the European Grant Road Theatre in Bombay in 1853, and learn how he went on to lay the foundations for modern Marathi theatre. Watch a black-face minstrel act by the famous American performer Dave Carson. All proceeds of the show will go to TheatreDost, an initiative by members of Mumbai’s theatre fraternity.

Video on Demand on Insider. Charges: Rs 299

The lockdown has been illuminating, irritating, igniting, isolating — different things to different people. The only common factor is that nobody is coming out of this the same. One On One Unlocked, a performance directed by some of the finest names in India, Akarsh Khurana, Anand Tiwari, Gurleen Judge, Nadir Khan, Rajit Kapur, Shikha Talsania, Sukant Goel, Quasar Thakore Padamsee, will bring alive the experiences of nine playwrights, highlighting their perspectives of the countless days of solitude, if not physically, certainly in the mind. The ten monologues in Hindi and English vary from the hilarious to the heart warming, from eureka moments to experiential thoughts. From conversations to unseen companions to stream of consciousness bursts of solo thought. All proceeds of the show will go to TheatreDost, an initiative by members of Mumbai’s theatre fraternity.

Video on Demand till May 30 on Insider. Charges: Rs 299 onward.