Pune’s cultural calendar: Violin by L Subramaniam, poems of Octavio Paz and an R-Day quiz

Pune-based cultural startup Indic Inspirations-has organised a Republic Day quiz, based on the Indian Constitution and the National Flag. It allows you to relive your school days and learn as you test your knowledge about the Preamble, Fundamental Rights and Duties and Citizens’ Pledge, among others. Click on the website. Last date: January 26. Winners will be declared on February 1 and get prizes from Indic Inspirations.

The Other Woman by Monica Das features 16 stories of love and deception. The short stories that revolve around “love, lust, fidelity and the enigmatic otherness” of all women” are by writers such as Manto, Mahasweta Devi, Makarand Paranjape and Amrita Pritam. It is the theme of The Book Club, Pune, organised by Gyaan Adam Centre. On January 23. Click on the Zoom link. ID: 851 8512 3311 Zoom passcode: BookClub

The 15th edition of Vasantotsav, a festival of music, brings together artists from a number of genres. The opening evening, on January 21, will feature a duet by Nayan Ghosh and Ishaan Ghosh on sitar and tabla, and Subramaniam and group’s performances. On January 22, the stage will feature Kadgaonkar as well as a talk show by film actor Nana Patekar. The final performance of the day will be light music titled ‘Rahul Deshpande Collective’ featuring Deshpande, Deepti Mate, Sanjoy Das, Ojas Adhiya, Milind Kulkarni, Anay Gadgil, Abhijit Badhe and Manish Kulkarni. On January 23, a performance of Nilesh Parab and Krushna Musale on Dholki will be followed by ghazals and semi-classical music by Anup Jalota. The festival will end with the performance by Deshpande at Ganesh Kala Krida Manch from January 20 to23. Entry: Rs 500 onward.

Sumit Dhuper leads a Photowalk at Taljai Hills to give participants an opportunity to learn the concepts and fundamentals of nature photography. The event, organised by SPW Expedition, includes topics such as using a camera in manual mode and having a better understanding of camera settings. On January 22, 7 am-11 pm. Charges: free. Contact:

Wild Surmise, a poetry reading group led by Sameer Joshi, takes up The Poems of Octavio Paz. The Poems of Octavio Paz is the first retrospective collection of Paz’s poetry to span his entire writing career, from his first published poem at the age of 17, to his magnificent last poem. This landmark edition contains many poems that have never been translated into English before. The Poems of Octavio Paz also includes translations by the poet-luminaries Elizabeth Bishop, Paul Blackburn, Denise Levertov, Muriel Rukeyser, and Charles Tomlinson. On January 23, from 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm. Entry free. Contact: 9763095043 for Zoom link.