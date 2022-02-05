Pune: Five-year-old girl killed, two injured in explosion of crude bombs

A 5-year-old girl was killed and two more were injured after crude bombs exploded in the Vadmukhwadi area of Pune on Saturday.

As per the information given by Dighi police under Pimpri Chinchwad jurisdiction, the incident took place around 12 pm. The children were playing in an open space near a sugarcane field in Vadmukhwadi, located around 20 kilometres from Pune city, when the blasts took place.

Senior inspector Dilip Shinde of Dighi police station said, “Primary probe suggests that these children came across some crude bombs that are sometimes planted in fields to kill wild or stray animals. The blasts were accidental. One child was killed and two others were injured.”

Shinde added, “It is possible that the children mistook the bombs for balls. Because of their size and shape, the bombs may have looked like table tennis balls. These children’s parents are milk-sellers and they were not around when the blasts took place. After the blasts, the children were rushed to a local private hospital where a girl was declared brought dead. We are probing how the bombs were planted at the spot.”