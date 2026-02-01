Pune to be crucial node in high-speed rail corridors, techies flag missing Bengaluru link

The exclusion of a direct Pune-Bengaluru link, one of India’s busiest IT corridors, has disappointed some tech professionals. (File photo)

Pune is set to become a crucial node in India’s high-speed rail network, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing two major corridors connecting the city, Mumbai-Pune and Pune-Hyderabad, as part of an ambitious seven-corridor expansion unveiled in Union Budget 2026-27.

However, the exclusion of a direct Pune-Bengaluru link, one of India’s busiest IT corridors, has disappointed some tech professionals.

During the Budget speech on Sunday, Sitharaman said, “Considering environment sustainability, seven high-speed rail corridors will be developed between cities including, Mumbai-Pune, Pune-Hyderabad, Hyderabad-Bengaluru, Hyderabad-Chennai, Chennai-Bengaluru, and Delhi-Varanasi, Varanasi-Siliguri.”

The government has allocated Rs 12.2 lakh crore capital expenditure (capex) for the financial year 2026-27, which is an increase of around 9 per cent from the capex allocation of Rs 11.21 lakh crore for FY 2025-26. So the announcement of the high-speed rail corridors aligns with the Centre’s push for higher capital expenditure.