Crippled after accident, leopard cub learning to walk at rescue centre

A leopard cub was left paralysed after it was critically injured in a road accident last month while it was trying to cross a road near Igatpuri in Nashik, forest department officials said.

Advertising

The seven-month-old female cub was rescued by the forest department and transferred to the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre, run by Wildlife SOS Leopard Rescue Centre at Junnar in Pune district.

The animal is currently undergoing treatment and physiotherapy at the rescue centre, where a team of experts, led by senior veterinarian Dr Ajay Deshmukh, is trying to make it walk.

“X-ray reports of the cub revealed that it had suffered spinal injuries, which resulted in complete limb paralysis. However, as the leopard is young, we (doctors’ team) feel that with proper treatment it might be able to walk again. We are providing it regular physiotherapy, comprising stretching exercises, massages and assisted walks. The animal is getting stronger each day and we have observed signs of movement in its limbs,” Dr Deshmukh said.

A statement issued by Kartick Satyanarayan, CEO of Wildlife SOS, on Saturday blamed the lack of wildlife corridors for a rise in such accidents.

Advertising

“The leopard has a strong will to live and survive. Our veterinarians and keepers will do everything to help the poor animal. We often receive calls about animals that have been injured in road accidents. Such incidents are on the rise due to little or no provision for wildlife corridors or underpasses that allow the animals to cross roads safely. Many unsuspecting animals put their lives at risk as they often wander onto these busy highways and end up getting injured or killed,” it said.