Pune: Criminal on record murdered in Bivewadi

Police have identified the deceased as Madhav Hanumant Waghate (28), a resident of the Sahkarnagar area.

A group of armed men attacked and murdered a criminal on police record in the early hours of Saturday in Pune’s Bivewadi.

Police have identified the deceased as Madhav Hanumant Waghate (28), a resident of the Sahkarnagar area. His friend Siddharth Palange has lodged the complaint of murder in this case at the Bivewadi police station.

Police said that Madhav had a quarrel with a person over the phone in the night. Then around 1.30 am, he and Siddhartha went to the Bivewadi Ota scheme area. Here, a group of about ten persons armed with iron rods, wooden sticks allegedly attacked him. Police said the attack was so severe that Madhav died in the incident.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

Meanwhile, on receiving information about the crime, a team of Bivewadi police station and other senior police officers reached the spot for investigation.

A probe is on to confirm the cause behind the murder and arrest the assailants.