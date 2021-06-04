scorecardresearch
Pune: Criminal arrested with pistol in Fergusson college campus

An offence was lodged against him at the Deccan police station. Police sub-inspector Sachin Kulkarni is investigating the case further.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
June 4, 2021 12:18:21 pm
Pune police, Pune criminal arrested, Fergusson college campus, pune news, pune latest news, pune today news, pune local news, new pune news, latest pune newsPolice said Gawade is a member of the Tamma Kusalkar gang.

Pune city police have arrested a dreaded criminal while he was roaming on the premises of Fergusson College with a pistol and live cartridges in his possession. The accused has been identified as Dhananjay Rajendra Gawade (28), a resident of Narveer Tanaji Wadi in Shivajinagar.

Police said Gawade is a member of the Tamma Kusalkar gang. Acting on a tip-off to policemen Sachin Jadhav and Ayyaz Daddikar, a crime branch team led by senior police inspector Bharat Jadhav laid a trap and nabbed Gawade in the open ground near the hostel in the premises of Fergusson College, stated a press release issued on Thursday.

During searches, cops recovered a country-made pistol and two live cartridges from his possession. An offence was lodged against him at the Deccan police station. Police sub-inspector Sachin Kulkarni is investigating the case further.

