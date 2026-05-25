Bullets fired in air, hotel owner and staffer attacked with sharp weapons in Pune’s Velhe

A group of armed men allegedly fired bullets in the air and attacked a hotel owner and a staffer in Velhe taluka of Pune district on Sunday night, leaving both with serious injuries. A First Information Report (FIR) was registered at Velhe police station under Pune Rural Police.

Hotel owner Mhasku Tanaji Daswadkar and his employee Dashrath Shilimkar were injured in the attack.

Police said that following a previous dispute, the assailants arrived at Shrinath Hotel in Kodawadi village in Velhe around 10 pm on Saturday.

They allegedly started an argument with Daswadkar, during which one of the accused fired a gun in the air. When hotel staffer Shilimkar intervened, the assailants allegedly attacked both him and Daswadkar with sharp weapons before fleeing the spot.