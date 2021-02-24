Pune crime news, Feb 24: Another offence registered against gangster Marne; 7 held for businessman’s murder

Seven arrested for kidnapping, murder of Pimpri businessman Anand Unavane

Pimpri Chinchwad police have arrested seven persons in the case of alleged kidnapping and murder of 42-year-old chit fund businessman Anand Unavane, who had gone missing from his house in Pimpri on February 3 and his dead body was found in a river in Mahad in Raigad district on February 6.

The probe has revealed that the arrested accused persons planned and executed this kidnapping and murder to extort Rs 40 lakh from Unavane. The arrested suspects have been identified as Deepak Chandaliya, Sagar Patange, Tulshiram Pokale, Umesh More, Praveen Sonavane, Rakesh Hemnani and Kapil Haswani.

Police probe revealed that the suspects were planning to extort money from Unavane for over a year. Probe has revealed that Unavane was kidnapped from the parking lot of his house on February 3 and on the next day, he was forced to collect Rs 40 lakh from the staffer of his company. He was later taken via Varandha Ghat to Mahad. Where he was strangled and his body was thrown in a river. Police have said some of the steps followed by suspects were inspired by Bollywood crime thrillers, especially those on the destruction of the evidence. The investigation was the result of efforts by six teams from the Pimpri Chinchwad police commissionerate.

Yet another offence against gangster Marne, aides

Pune police have registered yet another offence against gangster Gajanan Marne and his aides, this time for spreading social media posts glorifying the dreaded gangster. The posts are in circulation on social media since his release from Taloja Central Prison recently. Police in Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Raigad have slapped multiple cases against Marne and aides in connection with a car rally taken out on february 15, celebrating the release of the gangster from Taloja after his acquittal in two murder cases from 2014.

Pune police said on Tuesday that they have filed an offence at Bundgarden police, against Marne, his aides who circulated multiple posts glorifying the gangster on various social media platforms. Police also said in a press statement action will be taken against all the people who posted these messages from their Youtube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and other social media accounts. Police have earlier said that Marne and his aides are now on the run fearing arrest.

Car runs over dog, offence registered

Swargate police have registered an offence against an unidentified car driver for killing a stray dog by reckless driving in Salisbury park area three days ago. A First Information Report in the case has been registered by Ritam Bansode, a resident of Maharshinagar. Police said that the dog was critically injured after being hit by the car three days ago. The dog was rushed to a veterinary hospital by Bansode, but it succumbed to the injuries later. Bansode later approached the police with a complaint, following which an offence under Indian Penal Code section 428 (Mischief killing, poisoning, maiming or rendering useless any animal). Police officials said they have launched a probe and would be checking the footages from security cameras installed in the area.