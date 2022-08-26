Pune: Man watches crime movies, web series before murdering ex-girlfriend’s husband; held

Pune city police have arrested two people in connection with the murder of a 26-year-old in Chandan Nagar. The police said the key accused Santosh Satyavan Shinde (28) was in a relationship with the wife of the deceased Akshay Prakash Bhise before their marriage and he killed Bhise hoping to renew his ties with the woman.

Shinde’s alleged aide in the crime, Sangram alias Babu Bamne (27), has also been arrested. Both Shinde and Bamne are residents of Solapur. According to a statement issued by the police on Thursday, Shinde planned the murder after watching various web series, television serials and movies based on crimes. He then procured a pistol illegally, stole a sports bike from Karnataka and got a helmet to cover his face.

The police said Bhise, a garbage van worker residing in Kharadi, was shot dead on August 21. A first information report (FIR) was soon lodged in this case at the Chandan Nagar police station. The police checked CCTV footage from around the crime scene and other locations and tracked down the suspects and the sports bike they had used while committing the crime.

A crime branch team then arrested Shinde from Bidar in Karnataka on Thursday. The police said Shinde was a native of Solapur, but currently resides at Bhalki in Bidar district. Bamne worked as a manager in a hotel at Tembhurni in Solapur district. He was arrested from Solapur.

The police said Shinde kept a close watch on Bhise’s movements. On the day of the murder, he arrived in Pune with Bamne on the sports bike, opened fire at Bhise and fled. Officers said a probe is on to determine where Shinde procured the pistol from.