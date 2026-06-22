Youngster selling guns through Instagram calls arrested, 5 pistols seized

The 20 year old firearm peddler communicated with people who wanted to buy the illegal firearms through Instagram calls. (Credit: Canva)

The crime branch of the Pune city police have arrested a 20-year-old firearms peddler, who was allegedly selling country-made pistols through Instagram calls.

The accused have been identified as Shaikh Ahmed alias Bablu Suraj Sayyad, a resident of Upper Indiranagar in Bibwewadi area of Pune.

Police said Sayyad was wanted in at least three offences, including an attempted murder case at Khadak police station and two Arms seizure cases at Parvati and Wagholi police stations. Acting on a tip-off, a crime branch team led by police inspector Ram Rajmane nabbed the accused Sayyad in Latur district on June 16. He was then brought to Pune for further investigation, said Assistant Commissioner of Police Rajendra Mulik.