Pune Crime Files: How thieves who broke into a govt strong room ‘for cash’ ended up walking out with an EVM

The first of its kind theft from a tehsildar’s office in Maharashtra ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls left the police and the government machinery in Pune shaken.

tehsildar office purandarSoon after the theft at the tehsildar’s office in Pune’s Purandar came to light, top police and government officials visited the crime scene. (Express Photo)

Nearly two years ago, an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) was stolen from the tehsildar’s office in Pune’s Purandar taluka ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. A team of Pune Rural police swung into action, arresting the thieves and recovering the stolen EVM from them. But the incident, the first of its kind in Maharashtra, turned out to be an eye-opener for the government and police machinery.

The weekend theft

As per the First Information Report (FIR) filed at Saswad police station by Santosh Sanap, Naib Tehsildar, Purandar, the EVM worth Rs 18,500 was stolen on February 5, 2024. The complaint stated that the lock of the strong room at the tehsildar’s office was found to be broken that morning. When government officials checked the strong room, one of the EVMs secured in it was missing.

CCTV cameras at the tehsildar’s office had allegedly captured footage of three men committing the theft on the night of February 3, Saturday. It was also learnt that a policeman and a home guard deployed on guard duty were absent from the spot when the theft took place.

Soon after the theft came to light, top police and government officials in Pune visited the crime scene and a search was launched.

Police teams led by Inspector Avinash Shilimkar of the Local Crime Branch (LCB) scanned CCTV cameras installed over a 27-km area and found that the accused had gone to the Saswad–Malshiras area on a motorcycle.

Arrests and the surprising find

Following the lead, the officers initially arrested two men – Shivaji Bandgar alias Bhaiyya and Ajinkya Salunkhe, both from Purandar – and recovered the stolen EVM from them. Later, one more accused was arrested in this case, the police said, adding that the EVM was not damaged. Investigators believe that the accused had no intention to steal the voting machine.

Vinod Mahangade, who was then the Assistant Police Inspector at Saswad station, said the probe revealed that the accused wanted to steal money from the treasury room of the tehsildar’s office. “Instead, they broke into the strong room and made away with an EVM. Stealing an EVM from a government office was certainly a serious offence. The police arrested them quickly and solved the case,” he added.

A police officer said the accused claimed to have stolen the briefcase-like box containing the voting machine thinking that it contained money. The police also suspected that the accused were drunk at the time of committing the crime.

'Grave fraud on voters': EC's citizenship verification in Bihar roll revision defies past SC judgments, says ADR The EVMs were at the tehsildar's office from December 2023 for training and voter awareness sessions before the Lok Sabha elections. (Representational image)

Denied bail, all three accused arrested in the case continue to remain in jail. “A chargesheet has been filed against them. The matter is before a court in Pune,” said Inspector Shilimkar, who was nominated for the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service, ahead of the 77th Republic Day celebrations.

Gaping holes in security arrangements

Meanwhile, it was learnt that the EVMs were with the tehsildar’s office from December 2023 for training and voter awareness sessions before the Lok Sabha elections. A total of 40 EVMs were placed in the strong room. Government officials and police officers were expected to follow strict security protocols at the spot.

However, the EVM theft exposed gaping holes in the security arrangements at the tehsildar’s office. A subsequent probe led to the suspension of a police guard over negligence.

Taking serious note of the incident, the Election Commission of India (ECI) directed the Maharashtra Chief Secretary to seek an explanation from the district collector and the Superintendent of Police (SP) for failing to maintain security protocols at the strongroom where the EVMs were stored.

Following a communication from the ECI, a sub-divisional officer, a tehsildar and a sub-divisional police officer from Purandar were also placed under suspension, which was later quashed by the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT).

