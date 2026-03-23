Pune Crime Files: How a routine highway blockade ended in murder of head constable hours ahead of his birthday

At 9.30 pm on May 13 last year, Head Constable Mithun Vasant Dhende was counting down the hours. Assigned to traffic duty at the Vadgaon Maval outpost on the Pune-Mumbai Old Highway, Dhende, 41, was looking forward to the early morning completion of his shift. The next day was his birthday, and he had planned to return to his native village, Uruli Kanchan, to celebrate with his family.

He had no way of knowing that his typical night shift was about to turn into a tragedy.

The warning call

A few kilometres away, Assistant Inspector Sheetalkumar Doijad was patrolling the highway when a distressed couple on a motorcycle flagged down his unit. They reported a truck driving erratically and at dangerous speeds. The witnesses warned that unless the vehicle was intercepted immediately, a major tragedy was inevitable.